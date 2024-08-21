Zoom Video Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is scheduled to report earnings for the second quarter of 2025 today after markets close.

On average, analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the July quarter, excluding one-off items, compared to $1.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.15 billion.

In the first quarter, adjusted earnings increased to $1.35 per share from $1.16 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $216.3 million or $0.69 per share for the April quarter. Net revenues increased to $1.14 billion in Q1 from $1.11 billion in the prior-year period.