10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Eric Jaschke — Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Serge Saxonov — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Justin McAnear — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 10x Genomics Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Mr. Eric Jaschke, Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Jaschke — Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Thank you. Earlier today, 10x Genomics released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. If you’ve not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the Company’s distribution list, please send an e-mail to investors@10xgenomics.com. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the Investor tab of the Company’s website, 10xgenomics.com, for at least 45 days following this call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release 10x Genomics issued today and in the documents and reports filed by 10x Genomics from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10x Genomics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joining the call today are Serge Saxonov, our CEO and Co-Founder; and Justin McAnear, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Brad Crutchfield, our Chief Commercial Officer, will be available for Q&A.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Serge.

Serge Saxonov — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Thanks Eric. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call to review our third quarter 2020 results. On today’s call, I will start with a review of our financial performance during the third quarter. Next, I will discuss some strategic and operational highlights, including updates on recent product launches and acquisitions. I will also discuss the opportunities that lie ahead and how we’re planning and investing to capture those opportunities. I will then turn the call over to Justin for a more detailed look at our financials, including detail on the trends we’re seeing within our customer base.

Starting with our third quarter results, revenue grew to $71.8 million, up 17% year-over-year and up 67% sequentially. The strong growth this quarter was driven primarily by an improved operating environment as many labs around the world continued to reopen for general research. Demand for instruments remained high during the quarter, and we saw a rebound in utilization of consumables as more customers returned to the lab. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the rebound in general research demand.

Overall, in the face of a challenging operating environment, we have made incredible progress thus far in 2020. At the beginning of the year, we laid out our key priorities to drive near-term execution, scale the Company and invest ambitiously for the future. While this year has turned out much differently than anyone expected, we continue to execute on our strategic goals and have laid the groundwork for an expanded set of long-term opportunities.

In addition to strong commercial and operational execution, we achieved a number of important milestones this year, including multiple product launches, the completion of our follow-on offering, the announcement and closing of two acquisitions, and the opening of our manufacturing facilities in Singapore.

Our vision is based on the premise that this is the century of biology in which many of humanity’s most pressing health challenges will be solved with precision diagnostics, targeted therapies and cures to currently intractable diseases. In order to make this future a reality and take advantage of the resulting opportunities, we need to build tools that will accelerate our understanding and mastery on the underlying biological systems, tools that measure biology at scale and resolution that matches its massive complexities.

Since the start of the single cell revolution a few years ago, it has become increasingly clear that cell heterogeneity, intertwined with complex gene networks, is a pervasive feature of all human tissues. The future of biological analysis, whether for research or clinical applications, with multiplex, multi-omics measurements performed at large scale with single cell context. We have designed our product platforms to enable this future. Our Chromium and Visium platforms provide the means for measuring biology at high resolution and scale. We will also develop our future platform around in-situ analysis based on a similar vision and to complement our existing platforms. These three approaches should become essential across a wide range of applications in the coming years and beyond.

Now, starting with Chromium, the vision for the platform and the value it delivers is being increasingly validated in the market. Demand for our Chromium platform continues to expand rapidly. We are encouraged with the pace of utilization as existing customers have come back into the lab and are especially pleased by the impressive influx of new customers coming into the 10x single cell ecosystem. It is easy to forget that our Chromium single cell products have been on the market for only four years and there are already nearly 2,000 scientific publications that have made use of our technology. The pace of these publics as well as the breadth of studies they describe speaks to the fundamental importance of single cell approaches and underscores the vast potential of the Chromium platform.

Last quarter, there had been many great studies that used 10x across a range of fields, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, as well as many others. Here, I would like to highlight one paper from researchers of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania who sought to understand the reasons for neurotoxicity that’s a common side effect of B-cell targeting immunotherapies. Using Chromium, the scientists discovered that the target gene for these therapies is also expressed in a small subset of cells in the brain. This finding has important scientific implications and it demonstrates the crucial value of single cell analysis for developing new medicines.

We executed against our ambitious product road map throughout the year and introduced a number of breakthrough products on the Chromium platform thus far in 2020. We launched our Targeted Gene Expression product and the new version of the Cell Ranger analysis software in the second quarter. In the third quarter, we launched our next-generation immune profiling solution and our gene expression solution. We have been very encouraged by the initial response to these products.

We launched version 2 of the immune profiling solution in July to provide a number of performance improvements over the previous version. The immune profiling product allows large-scale sequencing of paired immune cell receptors together with profiling of immune cells. The new version detects more receptor pairs and delivers significantly higher gene detection sensitivity, yielding more insights with more efficiency. Since launch, the rate at which customers have been adopting the new immune profiling solution has been impressive and ahead of our expectations. Most customers have been switching to the new version without running head-to-head comparisons that are customary during similar upgrade cycles. This speaks to our reputation in the marketplace and the trust the customers now put in the 10x brand.

Moving now to the profile the epigenome and the transcriptome from the same cell across a large numbers of has been the number one request from our customers over the past two years. The reason capability has been interest to these scientists is that it provides a path to decipher the rules of epigenetic programing, which has been the Holy Grail of epigenetic research. With Multiome, for the first time ever, researchers now have access to a commercial solution that can answer these questions by measuring gene expression and epigenetic programing simultaneously from the same cell plus thousands of cells in parallel. Since its launch in September, this product has drawn lots of interest from our current customers, but also from the epigenetic community more broadly. We are happy to say that it has exceeded our expectations to date.

The development of the Multiome product was an incredible achievement for the 10x team and is a great example of our competitive advantage. It relies on a number of breakthroughs across multiple disciplines and was only made possible by the tight multi-disciplinary collaboration and the depth of expertise we have assembled across the Company. The development of Multiome resulted in a dozen patent applications. Our internal expertise, together with our customer insights, helped us gain early conviction to invest aggressively in this effort. And all of this has now resulted in a highly differentiated product that is having immediate and powerful resonance with the market.

Overall, we remain very early in market penetration for Chromium, and we’re excited about the growing breadth of researchers who are interested in single cell approaches. Our goal is to keep accelerating broad adoption of our products as we move past the early technologies for the tens of thousands of biologists spanning different fields of study and different types of expertise. We plan to invest broadly in this vision through market development and product innovation.

And as single cell approaches make their way into labs more broadly, solving analytical bottlenecks is becoming an essential part of the customer experience. With this mind, we recently launched limited access to our 10x Cloud Analysis platform. This platform includes secure collaboration tools, scalable storage and compute infrastructure and provides our customers with the best possible speed and ease of use when running analysis pipelines for gene expression and for immune profiling. These core capabilities come with no additional cost to our customers, which helps to lower the barriers of adoption and democratize single cell analysis. This is an exciting extension of our highly differentiated software tools from a native environment into the cloud, and this is just the start. Over time, we will continue to add more features and more capabilities.

Moving onto Visium, we continue to be impressed by the level of adoption we have seen since we launched this product less than a year ago. The number of new Visium customers continued to grow during this third quarter. Yet, even with this influx of new customers, repeat Visium customers for the first time made up the majority of the Visium business as many of our early adopters are increasingly progressing from pilot programs to larger experiments and larger projects. Underscoring this progress are more than 50 publications and preprints describing studies that have made use of the Visium technology to date with many of these being published within the last few months. We are encouraged by the breadth and the pace of these obligations. They validate the high-value Visium experiments and demonstrate the ability of our customers to progress through the workflow successfully and make meaningful discoveries.

Just single cell, we believe these papers will drive broad market adoption and are an indicator of future demand. These publications have featured a variety of applications, most notably in oncology and neuroscience, but now in more new areas as well. For example, just recently, in Nature, researchers used Visium in conjunction with Chromium-based analysis to study acute respiratory distress syndrome, known as ARDS, in influenza patients. In this study, researchers uncovered a new special state of fibroblast cells and the mechanism through which they drive the over-response by the immune system. These findings are just a new potential approach to develop therapies to preserve lung function and improve clinical outcomes.

Overall, Visium is very early in its life cycle and we’re making extensive investments in market development and product development to drive adoption of the platform. In the second quarter, we launched compatibility with Visium, allowing whole transcriptome spatial analysis and the Immunofluorescence protein detection to be performed in the same tissue. In October, we also launched our Targeted Gene Expression on Visium. This product introductions will continue into next year and beyond. Development of the Visium solution remains on schedule. We are preparing to launch that product in the first half of 2021. And while we aren’t ready to give exact product details at this time, the early performance data we have seen to date has exceeded our expectations. We have many other development and are very excited about our Visium road map.

And while both Chromium and Visium remain early in their adoption, looking further out to the future, we have identified In Situ analysis as a logical next step, following the footsteps of our existing platforms. To that end, we were excited to announce the acquisitions of ReadCoor and CartaNA, which, combined with our early work in this area, will form the foundation for the development of our third product platform in the emerging In Situ field. In Situ analysis refers to the sequencing or measurement of large numbers of different molecules including RNA, DNA and proteins directly in their native tissue and with sub-cellular resolution. This is unlike most current analytical techniques, which require that molecules be removed from tissue before measurement and analysis.In Situ approaches entail developing an integrated system with capabilities that are highly complementary to both Chromium and Visium. In Situ methods have analogs with an existing IHC or FISH-based pathology workflows but all for much higher levels of multiplexing and vastly greater amounts of biological information. We believe that this technology will enable powerful molecule analysis tools, which will support discoveries made by the Chromium and Visium platforms, broaden the range of customers and enable new translational and clinical applications.

Based on our in in-depth assessment of the In Situ landscape and our own internal R&D efforts, we determined that acquiring ReadCoor and CartaNA was the right path to address this compelling opportunity. With these acquisitions, 10x gained key technological advances, team with deep expertise and talent, as well as a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio including over 110 foundational patents covering a variety of In Situ approaches.

As we look to the future, we anticipate that most tissue samples will be analyzed using at least one of these approaches: Chromium, Visium or In Situ, whether it’s for basic science research or for clinical applications. And while our existing platforms have already been adopted by large numbers of customers, it is important to remember that we’re still very early in Chromium market penetration and even earlier with Visium. We continue to be excited by the rapid adoption of Chromium and are highly encouraged by the early trajectory of Visium as we intend to invest aggressively in both platforms to fully realize their potential. In parallel, we will invest in In Situ over the coming years to create a new platform with performance and the user experience that 10x customers have come to expect.

Since our IPO, we have laid the groundwork to position ourselves to take advantage of the vast opportunities we see unfolding in the coming decade. As we move into 2021, we will continue to invest across our business to realize the full potential of these opportunities. This includes investments in R&D to continue our rapid pace of product development and innovation across all of our platforms, in intellectual properties to protect our products and scientific advancements, in our commercial organization to continue to build our sales and service infrastructure and adequately address the interest we’re seeing from a variety of markets including biopharma and translational, and finally in our operational capabilities to make sure that we have a foundation to support our future growth.

As we sit here today, I have more confidence than ever in our strategy. I strongly believe that the resolution of scale offered by our products will be central in helping to understand biology and advanced human health. The interest and excitement for our products reinforce our conviction in our mission and in the vast opportunities that lie ahead for 10x both now and well into the future.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Justin for more detail on our financials.

Justin McAnear — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Serge. Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $71.8 million compared to $61.2 million for the prior-year period, representing a 17% increase year-over-year. Consumables revenue was $60.6 million, which increased 22% over the prior-year period. Instrument revenue was $9.7 million, which decreased 7% over the prior-year period. Service revenue was $1.6 million, which increased 46% over the prior-year period.

The increase in consumable revenue this quarter was primarily driven by growth in the instrument installed base, though this was partially offset by decreased demand due to lab closures related to COVID-19. Instrument revenue was primarily impacted by lower instrument placements during the quarter, though partially offset by a slightly higher ASP due to shipments of Chromium Connect. Service revenue increased due to a larger number of instruments coming off of their initial one-year warranty and on the paid service contracts.

North America revenue for the third quarter was $42.4 million, which increased 18% over the prior-year period. EMEA revenue for the third quarter was $15.5 million, which increased 28% over the prior-year period. APAC revenue for the third quarter was $14 million, which increased 6% over the prior-year period. We saw modest improvements in both the academic and biopharma markets throughout the quarter as researchers continued to return to the lab. We ended the second quarter with approximately 60% of our accounts open for general research. And at the end of the third quarter, we estimated that the number of customer labs open to general research increased to approximately 80% with many operating at reduced capacity. Currently, we estimate that approximately 85% of customer labs are open for general research in varying capacities.

Now, turning to the rest of the income statement, gross profit for the third quarter was $57.4 million compared to a gross profit of $45.7 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin for the third quarter was 80% compared to 75% for the prior-year period. The gross margin increase was primarily driven by lower accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $122.7 million, an increase of 124% from $54.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. This includes a $40.6 million charge to in-process research and development expense resulting from the CartaNA acquisition. Outside of the charge related to CartaNA, the increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to increased personnel-related expenses due to ongoing expansion within R&D and the commercial organizations including stock-based compensation, increased legal expenses and expenses related to our ongoing COVID-19 employee testing program.

R&D expenses for the third quarter, excluding the charge related to CartaNA, were $30.1 million compared to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. This was driven primarily by $5.5 million of increased personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, and a $1.6 million increase in expenses related to lab materials, supplies and equipment.

SG&A expenses for the third quarter were $51.5 million compared to $32.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, with the increase driven primarily by $9.6 million of increased personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, and $7.6 million of increased legal expense.

Operating loss for the third quarter was $65.3 million compared to a loss of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. This includes $13.8 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.9 million of stock-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the period was $65.8 million compared to a net loss of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

We ended the quarter with $769 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes net proceeds of $482 million from our September follow-on offering and is net of restricted cash.

While we are encouraged by the results this quarter, there remains near-term uncertainty related to COVICD-19. And as such, we will refrain from reinstating guidance at this time. However, as we did last quarter, we would like to offer some color on quarterly trends today. As of the end of last week, our overall orders for the fourth quarter are trending approximately 35% up from the fourth quarter of 2019. While we are generally optimistic, this represents our best view of the business as we stand here today. It does not contemplate the impact of rising case counts potentially leading to increased shutdowns or reduced customer lab capacity, and neither does it contemplate the potential for customers to exhaust higher-than-normal budgets at year-end or increase in lab capacity if the situation improves.

Turning to cash flow for the fourth quarter, we expect several one-time expenditures, beginning with the payment of $100 million in cash upon closing of the acquisition ReadCoor acquisition, our $30 million payment for the land acquisition in Pleasanton, and potential litigation-related payments.

At this point, I’ll turn it back to Serge.

Serge Saxonov — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Thanks Justin. Before we wrap up the call, I want to thank everyone at 10x for your continuous dedication and incredible efforts this quarter. Despite numerous obstacles and challenges, you have executed superbly and achieved a remarkable number of key milestones in just a few short months. Looking ahead, we are now in a better-than-ever position to execute on our ambitious mission. We remain committed to building and commercializing technologies needed to accelerate the master of biology and and advance human health.

With that, we will now open it up for questions. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.