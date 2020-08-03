American International Group (NYSE: AIG) Monday said its after-tax adjusted profit dropped sharply in the second quarter of 2020 but exceeded the consensus forecast.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to shareholders was $571 million or $0.66 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.27 billion or $1.43 per share last year. However, the bottom line came in above analysts’ projection.

On an unadjusted basis, the insurance giant reported a net loss of $7.94 billion or $9.15 per share for the quarter, compared to earnings of $1.1 billion or $1.24 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for AIG’s Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

At $3.4 billion, total consolidated net investment income was down 8% year-over-year, reflecting bigger private equity losses compared to last year.