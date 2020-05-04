Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: Highlights of American International Group (AIG) Q1 2020 Earnings
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Monday said its after-tax adjusted profit dropped sharply in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings also missed estimates and the company’s stock dropped during the extended trading session.
Adjusted earnings of the New York-based insurance giant dropped sharply to $0.11 per share from $1.58 per share last year and missed the Street view. Reported profit was $1.74 billion or $1.98 per share, compared to $654 million or $0.75 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
Net investment income was $2.5 billion, compared to $3.9 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenues grew 16% annually to $14.4 billion. Shares of AIG closed Monday’s regular trading higher. Last month, the stock slipped to a multi-year low and has been trading slightly below $25 since then.
Most Popular
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Q1 2020 earnings call dated Apr. 30, 2020 Corporate Participants: Stephanie Diaz -- Manager, Investor Relations Brian Lian -- President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Zante -- Senior Vice President, Finance Analysts:
Apple (AAPL) expects Services business to face headwinds in Q3
The Big Five tech companies (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft) reported their quarterly earnings last week. Amid the challenging global environment, all these giants reported strong quarterly results. Apple
360 Finance (QFIN) banks on risk management capabilities to sail through Covid-19 crisis
360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has carved a niche for itself in financial services by using a unique business model to cater to the credit requirements of underserved customers. By