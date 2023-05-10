Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
A snapshot of American International Group’s Q1 2023 earnings
American International Group (NYSE: AIG) has reported a sharp decline in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to shareholders plunged to $23 million or $0.03 per share in the first quarter from $4.17 billion or $5.04 per share in the same period of 2022.
The weak bottom-line performance reflects a 26% fall in revenues to $10.98 billion. At $3.53 billion, net investment income was up 9% year-over-year in the March quarter.
“AIG successfully navigated a complex environment to produce excellent first quarter results that demonstrate our ability to deliver high-quality outcomes for stakeholders, grow our business, manage volatility, and improve profitability. We also continue to execute on achieving underwriting and operational excellence, and capital and investment management strategies,” said AIG’s CEO Peter Zaffino.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
EA Earnings: Highlights of Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 results
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2024. For the fourth
Tyson Foods (TSN): Here’s a look at all that went wrong in the second quarter and the company’s future plans
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 21% year-to-date. The meat processing company delivered disappointing results for the second quarter of
Key highlights from Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) Q1 2023 earnings results
The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased to $54.7 million from $22.6 million in the same period last year, mainly due to