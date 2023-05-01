Categories Earnings, Health Care

A snapshot of Stryker’s (SYX) Q1 2023 financial performance

Medical technology company Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) announced operating results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher sales and profit.

  • First-quarter net sales increased 11.8% from last year to $4.8 billion; organic net sales increased by 13.6%
  • The operating income margin, on an unadjusted basis, was 15.4%
  • Adjusted operating income margin declined 70 basis points annually to 21.1%
  • Earnings, including special items, rose sharply to $592 million or $1.54 per share $323 million or $0.84 per share
  • On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.14 per share, up from $1.97 per share reported last year

