Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
A visual dashboard of Broadcom (AVGO) Q2 2020 earnings results
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.14 for the second quarter of 2020 on revenue of $5.74 billion. While the earnings came in line with the analysts’ estimates, revenue surpassed the consensus view. AVGO shares dropped about 2% immediately after the earnings announcement.
“Second quarter results were in-line with our expectations, and saw limited impact from the effects of COVID-19,” said CEO Hock Tan.
For the third quarter of 2020, Broadcom expects revenue to be $5.75 billion plus or minus $150 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.22 billion plus or minus $75 million.
Most Popular
Cloudera (CLDR) posts narrower loss in Q1, beats estimates
Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) reported a narrower loss in the first quarter of 2021 driven by lower costs and expenses as well as higher revenue. The results exceeded analysts' expectations.
CrowdStrike (CRWD): Shift to digital transformation presents huge expansion opportunity
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) has witnessed strong momentum with the stock gaining over 96% since the beginning of the year. The company delivered strong results for the first quarter
Why Zscaler (ZS) stock reached all-time high on Monday?
Internet security has been evolving over time, aided by the rapid adoption of cloud computing, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and the growing threats that cause serious problems to enterprises