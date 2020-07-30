A visual dashboard of Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2021 earnings results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported first quarter 2021 results that exceeded market’s estimates. Earnings of $1.25 per share topped analysts estimated earnings of $0.79 per share. Revenue soared 21% to $1.46 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

EA stock was trading up about 1% in the after-hours session.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Electronic Arts projected net revenue of about $5.625 billion and EPS of $2.97.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the gaming company expects EPS to be $0.21 and revenue to be about $1.125 billion.

