HAL Infographic: Halliburton reports lower Q4 2024 revenue and profit

Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported a year-over-year decline in revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.61 billion, with weakness in North America and Latin America more than offsetting revenue growth in other regions.

Net profit decreased to $615 million or $0.70 per share in the December quarter from $661 million or $0.74 per share in the comparable period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings decreased 19% year-over-year.

“While we expect 2025 to be sequentially softer in North America, we begin the second half of this decade in a great position, with a transformed balance sheet, leading returns, and strong free cash flow,” said Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton.

