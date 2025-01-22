Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
HAL Infographic: Halliburton reports lower Q4 2024 revenue and profit
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported a year-over-year decline in revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.61 billion, with weakness in North America and Latin America more than offsetting revenue growth in other regions.
Net profit decreased to $615 million or $0.70 per share in the December quarter from $661 million or $0.74 per share in the comparable period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings decreased 19% year-over-year.
“While we expect 2025 to be sequentially softer in North America, we begin the second half of this decade in a great position, with a transformed balance sheet, leading returns, and strong free cash flow,” said Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
United Airlines (UAL) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers
United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) reported total operating revenue of $14.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Net income increased 64%
Highlights of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q4 2024 results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit. Total reported sales increased 7.2% year-over-year to
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2025 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $21.9 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 3%.