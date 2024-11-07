Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2024 revenue and profit decline YoY
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and profit.
Third-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.70 billion. Revenues declined by 9% in North America.
Net profit decreased to $571 million or $0.65 per share in the September quarter from $716 million or $0.79 per share in the comparable period a year earlier. At $0.73 per share, adjusted earnings were down 8%.
“We experienced a $0.02 per share impact to our adjusted earnings from lost or delayed revenue due to the August cybersecurity event and storms in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton.
Prior Performance
