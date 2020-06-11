Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
A visual dashboard of PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q1 2020 earnings results
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also expects the revenue decline in Q2 to be more pronounced than in the first quarter. PVH stock, which plunged 11.56% today, further declined by about 8% in the after-market hours.
On an adjusted basis, PVH reported a loss of $3.03 per share compared to a profit of $2.46 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue slumped 43% to $1.34 billion.
PVH Corp. expects pandemic to have a significant impact on the second quarter and full-year 2020 results. By mid-June, over 85% of the company’s stores globally are expected to be reopened. Sales for reopened stores for the second quarter-to-date are running down approximately 25% globally compared to the prior-year period.
Most Popular
Chewy (CHWY) bullish on COVID-driven digital adoption, shift in customer behavior
The record growth in Chewy’s (NYSE: CHWY) market value in the past few weeks shows that the demand for pet care services was not hampered by the virus outbreak. In
The post-pandemic stock rally doesn’t have a firm footing
The nickname “Most hated stock rally” was already taking rounds by the latter end of last year, which happened to be the tipping point of the longest bull run. A
Five Below (FIVE) posts wider-than-expected loss in Q1
Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to the temporary closures of its stores after the