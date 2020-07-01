A visual representation of General Mills’ (GIS) Q4 2020 earnings results

Categories Consumer, Earnings

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 21% to $5 billion while organic net sales grew 16%, mainly due to a significant increase in at-home food demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $626 million, up 10% from the year-ago period.

Diluted EPS rose 9% to $1.02. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.10, up 33% from the prior year in constant currency, mainly reflecting higher adjusted operating profit and after-tax earnings from joint ventures, as well as a lower tax rate.  

