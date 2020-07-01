A visual representation of General Mills’ (GIS) Q4 2020 earnings results

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 21% to $5 billion while organic net sales grew 16%, mainly due to a significant increase in at-home food demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills totaled $626 million, up 10% from the year-ago period.
Diluted EPS rose 9% to $1.02. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.10, up 33% from the prior year in constant currency, mainly reflecting higher adjusted operating profit and after-tax earnings from joint ventures, as well as a lower tax rate.
Past Performance
Most Popular
FedEx (FDX) posts narrower loss in Q4, beats estimates
Logistics giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported a narrower loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 on lesser retirement plans expense. However, in general, the results continued to show weakness
Micron Technology (MU): E-commerce, gaming and work-from-home to drive healthy demand
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reported revenue growth of 13% on a sequential basis and 14% on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter of 2020. The sequential growth in revenue
Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 profit jumps 58% beats estimates
Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported a 58% jump in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 as strong e-commerce growth, significant consumer trial, and solid repeat sales, and the