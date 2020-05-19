A visual representation of Home Depot (HD) Q1 2020 earnings results

Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported sales of $28.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020, up 7.1% from the year-ago period. Comparable sales rose 6.4%, and comparable sales in the US rose 7.5%.

Net income was $2.2 billion, or $2.08 per share, compared to $2.5 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is suspending its fiscal 2020 guidance.

