AAPL Earnings: Apple’s Q2 sales and profit beat estimates; iPhone sales down 10%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2024. There was a 10% decrease in iPhone sales.

The gadget giant reported revenues of $90.8 billion for the March quarter, compared to $94.84 billion in the same period of 2023. Revenues slightly exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The company’s second-quarter profit came in at $23.64 billion or $1.53 per share, compared to $24.16 billion or $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. The latest number came in above forecasts.

Prior Performance