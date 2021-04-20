Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 35.3% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. On an organic basis, sales growth was 32.9%.
On a GAAP basis, net earnings more than doubled to $1.79 billion, or $1.00 per share, compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS jumped 103% to $1.32.
For FY2021, Abbott projects GAAP EPS from continuing operations to be at least $3.74. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be at least $5.00.
