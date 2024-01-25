IBM (IBM) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported revenue of $17.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 4% year-over-year. Revenue was up 3% at constant currency.

Net income grew 14% to $3.3 billion while EPS rose 13% to $3.54. Adjusted EPS rose 8% to $3.87.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model.

Prior performance