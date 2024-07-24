Earnings Infographic: IBM Q2 2024 earnings and revenue beat estimates

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $15.77 billion, compared to $15.48 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.43 per share in Q2, compared to $2.18 per share a year earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the June-quarter net profit was $1.83 billion or $1.96 per share, compared to $1.58 million or $1.72 per share in the corresponding period last year.

Prior Performance