IBM reports Q1 results. Here’s everything you need to know
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Wednesday announced operating results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and adjusted earnings.
Total revenues were $14.46 billion in the first quarter, compared to $14.25 billion in the prior year period. Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations moved up to $1.68 per share from $1.36 per share in the first quarter of 2023.
On an unadjusted basis, the March-quarter net profit was $1.61 billion or $1.72 per share, compared to $927 million or $1.01 per share in the corresponding period last year.
