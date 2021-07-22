Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Abbott Laboratories ease past street targets: Infographic

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $ 10.2 billion, up 40% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.17 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

ABT shares rose 0.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 9% since the beginning of this year.

Abbott Laboratories Q2 2021 earnings

