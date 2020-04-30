Medical device maker Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) reported a decline in fourth quarter earnings even as revenues remained flat. The company withheld its full-year guidance, citing the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. Following the announcement, the stock gained sharply in early trading on Thursday.

Net income dropped 57% annually to $31.8 million or $0.70 per share and came in below analysts’ estimates. At $206.7 million, revenue was unchanged year-over-year.

In the US, revenues of Impella dropped 3%, while revenues of the flagship product rose 12% in the international market. Abiomed’s stock dropped 31% in the past twelve months. After slipping to a multi-year low last month, the stock is regaining strength.