ACB Earnings: Aurora Cannabis Q1 2022 revenue down 11%

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) on Tuesday reported a loss for the first quarter of 2022 when its revenues declined 11% from last year.
The Canada-based medical marijuana company reported an EBITDA loss of C$12.1 million for the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $58.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net revenues decreased 11% year-over-year to C$60.1 million during the three-month period.
“Our transformation plan is on track. We continue to strengthen and transform our business while benefitting from broad diversification across our international medical, domestic medical, and adult recreational segments. On a run-rate basis to date, we have executed over $33 million in annualized cost savings, ” said Miguel Martin, chief executive officer of Aurora Cannabis.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Aurora’s Q1 results
Shares of Aurora Cannabis dropped soon after the earnings release on Tuesday evening at the New York Stock Exchange, after closing the regular session higher. The stock has declined 27% since the beginning of 2021.
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings: PayPal Holdings Q3 revenue up 13%; profit beats estimates
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained during Monday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
IPO news: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge goes public this week; here are a few points to note
The fashion and apparel market is a massive one that constantly sees shifts due to changing preferences of customers. It took a hit during the pandemic but has recovered meaningfully
HD Stock: Should you invest in Home Depot ahead of third-quarter earnings
Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has effectively tapped into the sharp increase in demand for home improvement during the pandemic while beating headwinds related to store closure and supply chain