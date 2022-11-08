Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported net revenues of $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.07 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $435 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to $639 million, or $0.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.68.

Net bookings were $1.83 billion compared to $1.88 billion last year.

Prior performance

Activision Blizzard Q2 2022 Earnings Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Earnings: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) slips to a loss in Q2; revenue up 63%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced second-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting strong revenue growth. Second-quarter revenues rose 63% annually to $1.40 billion from

Kellogg Company (K): Three factors that work in favor of this breakfast cereal giant

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) were up 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 9% year-to-date and 13% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company delivered better-than-expected

Starbucks (SBUX): Four key takeaways from the coffee chain’s Q4 earnings report

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were up 8% on Friday, a day after the company delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Starbucks continued to see strong

Tags

GAMINGMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top