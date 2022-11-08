Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported net revenues of $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.07 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $435 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to $639 million, or $0.82 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.68.
Net bookings were $1.83 billion compared to $1.88 billion last year.
