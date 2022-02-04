Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: Highlights of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q4 2021 earnings

Game publisher Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings, despite a year-over-year decline in revenues. The results fell short of expectations.

Activision Blizzard Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter net income, on an adjusted basis, increased to $1.01 per share from $0.76 per share in the year-ago period but missed analysts’ consensus estimates. Reported net income, including special items, was $564 million or $0.72 per share, compared to $508 million or $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, net revenues declined 10% annually to $2.16 billion during the three-month period. The latest number also missed Wall Street’s projection.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Activision’s Q4 earnings

Activision Blizzard’s stock traded lower early Friday, after closing the previous session lower. It has gained 17% since the beginning of the year.

