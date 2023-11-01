Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.91 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 1% year-over-year.

Net income rose 33% to $399 million and EPS grew 37% to $1.47 from last year.

Net bookings grew 4% to $1.82 billion.

The company expects net revenue of approx. $1.82-2.02 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Prior performance