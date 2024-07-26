Electronic Arts (EA) will report its Q1 2025 earnings results next week, here’s what to expect

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) rose over 1% on Friday. The stock has gained over 12% over the past three months. The video game company is slated to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, July 30, after markets close. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Electronic Arts has guided for revenue of $1.57-1.67 billion for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.29 billion. This compares to revenue of $1.92 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $1.78 billion.

Earnings

EA has guided for EPS of approx. $0.73-0.90 for Q1 2025. Analysts are predicting EPS of $0.43. This compares to EPS of $1.47 reported in Q1 2024 and $0.67 reported in Q4 2024.

Points to note

For the first quarter of 2025, Electronic Arts expects net bookings to be approx. $1.15-1.25 billion. This compares to net bookings of $1.58 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In Q4 2024, net bookings declined 14% YoY to $1.67 billion.

Last quarter, on its conference call, EA mentioned that consumers were focusing their attention and spend mainly on top franchises. Higher engagement was helping leading franchises grow their market share. This presents significant opportunity for EA, which has its own set of popular games such as Madden NFL and Battlefield.

However, the market remains dynamic and EA expects to drive growth in the coming fiscal year through new releases of fan favorite IP, growth in core live services, and strategic growth initiatives. The company expects the first quarter to be impacted by headwinds related to release and content timing. It also expects live services including EA SPORTS FC and Apex Legends to face difficult comparable periods in Q1.

Last quarter, live services revenue decreased 4% while full game revenues fell 10%. EA also saw revenues decrease across all its platforms. Console revenues were down 4%, PC & Other decreased 10%, and Mobile dropped 3%.