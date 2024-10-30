A look at Electronic Arts’ (EA) expectations for the near term

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) were up over 2% on Wednesday. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2025 and raised its outlook for the full year. Here’s a look at its expectations for the near term:

Q2 performance

In Q2 2025, Electronic Arts’ revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $2.02 billion. Net income dropped 26% to $294 million. Earnings per share fell 24% to $1.11. Net bookings rose 14% to $2.07 billion. The top and bottom line numbers came ahead of expectations.

Business performance

In Q2, EA’s full game revenue increased 15% YoY to $716 million. Full game net bookings rose 20% to $832 million, driven by the expansion of the American football ecosystem. Live services revenue grew 1% to $1.3 billion. Live services net bookings rose 10% to $1.25 billion, driven by strength across College Football and Madden NFL.

By platform, Console revenues increased 16% to $1.37 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. Revenues from PC & Other decreased 14% to $364 million. Mobile revenues dropped 6% to $287 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, net revenue is expected to range between approx. $1.87-2.02 billion. Net income is expected to be approx. $226-270 million and EPS is expected to be approx. $0.85-1.02. Net bookings is expected to be approx. $2.40-2.55 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company now expects net revenue to be approx. $7.40-7.70 billion. Net income is expected to be approx. $1.01-1.15 billion while EPS is expected to be approx. $3.82-4.33. Net bookings is expected to be approx. $7.50-7.80 billion.

EA expects net bookings for its American football business to exceed $1 billion for FY2025. After the launch of FC 25, the company expects EA SPORTS FC franchise to grow over FY2024. On its call, EA stated that despite lower expectations for Apex Legends, it is on track to maintain mid-single-digit growth in its core live services.