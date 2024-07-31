Electronic Arts (EA): A look at the Q1 2025 performance and near-term expectations

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) were up over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 18% over the past three months. For the first quarter of 2025, the company delivered revenue and earnings that declined compared to a year ago but came above market projections. Here’s a look at its Q1 performance and near-term expectations:

Revenues

In Q1 2025, Electronic Arts’ revenue decreased 14% year-over-year to $1.66 billion. The results were impacted by slate timing of full game releases. Full game revenues decreased 44% in the quarter while live services and other revenue was down 5%.

For the second quarter of 2025, EA expects net revenue to range between $1.90-2.00 billion. For the full year of 2025, net revenue is expected to be $7.10-7.50 billion.

Earnings

In Q1, EA’s net income decreased 30% to $280 million and EPS fell 29% to $1.04. For the second quarter of 2025, the company is forecasting net income of approx. $204-248 million and EPS of approx. $0.76-0.93. For the full year of 2025, net income is expected to be approx. $904 million to $1.085 billion and EPS is expected to be approx. $3.34-4.00.

Net bookings

Net bookings in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 20% YoY to $1.26 billion. In the prior-year quarter, EA benefited from more releases and the World Cup providing a tailwind to its global football business.

For the second quarter of 2025, net bookings are expected to be $1.95-2.05 billion, which would represent a growth of 7-13% YoY. For the full year of 2025, net bookings are expected to be $7.30-7.70 billion, down 2% to up 4% YoY.

Franchises

As indicated on the company’s quarterly conference call, the performance of the EA SPORTS FC franchise in Q1 was weaker than the prior-year period, which saw double-digit growth driven by World Cup tailwinds, but was still better than expected.

EA SPORTS FC Mobile delivered strong net bookings during the quarter, benefiting from double-digit growth in spender acquisition, driven by gameplay improvements and real-life events. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 24 delivered strong results in Q1, with double-digit growth in net bookings.

In Q2 2025, EA is set to launch Madden NFL 25 and EA SPORTS FC 25, which are expected to drive strong gains for the company.

As part of its efforts to return Apex Legends to growth, the company is working on delivering more content and advancements across geographies and new modes of play. It also plans to roll out more than 15 updates to its Sims 4 franchise over the coming year, in order to drive engagement and growth.