Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.66 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 14% from the same period a year ago.

Net income decreased 30% to $280 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to last year.

Net bookings amounted to $1.26 billion versus $1.57 billion last year.

For the second quarter of 2025, net revenue is expected to be approx. $1.90-2.00 billion and EPS is expected to be approx. $0.76-0.93. Net bookings is expected to be approx. $1.95-2.05 billion.

Prior performance

Electronics Arts Q4 2024 earnings infographic

