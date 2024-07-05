A look at Electronic Arts’ (EA) expectations for the near term

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) stayed red on Friday. The stock has gained 6% over the past three months. The company saw its revenues decline during the fourth quarter of 2024 but it also delivered a profit for the period compared to a loss in the prior year.

In fiscal year 2025, EA plans to drive growth through new game releases, continued execution and growth in core live services, and strategic growth initiatives. Here’s a look at its expectations for the near term:

Revenue

Electronic Arts’ revenue declined 5% year-over-year to $1.78 billion in Q4 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects net revenues to range between $1.57-1.67 billion. For fiscal year 2025, net revenues are expected to be approx. $7.1-7.5 billion.

Earnings

In the fourth quarter of 2024, EA delivered net income of $182 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to a loss of $12 million, or $0.04 per share, in the same period last year. In Q1 2025, net income is expected to be approx. $197-243 million and EPS is expected to be approx. $0.73-0.90. For FY2025, net income is expected to range between approx. $904 million to $1.08 billion while EPS is estimated to be $3.34-4.00.

Net bookings

In Q4 2024, net bookings fell 14% YoY to $1.67 billion. In Q1 2025, net bookings are expected to be approx. $1.15-1.25 billion. For the full year of 2025, net bookings are expected to range between $7.30-7.70 billion.