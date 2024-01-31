Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.94 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.88 billion in the same period last year.

Net income was $290 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $204 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Net bookings rose 1% year-over-year to $2.36 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to range between $1.62-1.92 billion. EPS is expected to be $0.20-0.68.

For the full year of 2024, revenues are expected to be $7.40-7.70 billion and EPS is expected to be $4.21-4.68.

