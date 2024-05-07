EA Earnings: Electronic Arts reports lower revenues for Q4 2024

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Tuesday reported a decline in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, the top line came in slightly above analysts’ estimates.

Fourth-quarter earnings per share came in at $0.67, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net profit was $182 million in Q4, compared to a loss of $12 million a year earlier.

There was a 5% decrease in March quarter revenues to $1.78 billion from $1.87 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The top line slightly exceeded the market’s forecast.

Prior Performance