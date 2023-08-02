Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
EA Earnings: A snapshot of Electronic Arts’ Q1 2024 results
Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) announced financial results for the first quarter. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2024.
For the June quarter, the company reported net income of $402 million or $1.47 per share, compared to $311 million or $1.11 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Total revenues came in at $1.92 billion in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 billion in the first quarter of last year. Net bookings increased 21% annually to $1.58 billion.
For the second quarter of 2024, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion, and net bookings between $1.70 billion and $1.80 billion.
Prior Performance
