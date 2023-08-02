Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

EA Earnings: A snapshot of Electronic Arts’ Q1 2024 results

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) announced financial results for the first quarter. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2024.

Electronic Arts Q1 2024 earnings infographic

For the June quarter, the company reported net income of $402 million or $1.47 per share, compared to $311 million or $1.11 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Total revenues came in at $1.92 billion in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 billion in the first quarter of last year. Net bookings increased 21% annually to $1.58 billion.

For the second quarter of 2024, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion, and net bookings between $1.70 billion and $1.80 billion.

