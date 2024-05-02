eBay (EBAY): A look at how the ecommerce company fared in Q1 2024

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down over 2% on Thursday. The company reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2024 a day ago, with revenue and earnings growing on a year-over-year basis and surpassing expectations. Here’s a look at how the ecommerce player performed in Q1:
Quarterly numbers
In the first quarter of 2024, eBay’s revenues increased 2% YoY on both a reported and FX-neutral basis, surpassing estimates. Adjusted EPS rose 13% to $1.25, exceeding expectations. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 1% to $18.6 billion on a reported basis, but remained roughly flat on an FX-neutral basis. GMV also exceeded expectations.
In the US, GMV remained relatively flat, with the Motors Parts & Accessories (P&A) category contributing the most to growth. As mentioned on its conference call, eBay witnessed some softness in January due to adverse weather conditions, which slightly offset the momentum it has been seeing in trading cards. The US business has benefited from improvement in volume trends for trading cards over the past couple of quarters.
International GMV rose 3% on a reported basis and 1% on an FX-neutral basis in Q1, against a challenging backdrop in discretionary e-commerce, especially in the UK and Germany, which are two of the company’s largest markets.
Focus categories
eBay’s focus categories helped drive significant growth on its marketplace in Q1. Focus categories’ GMV grew nearly 5%, helped by volume growth in P&A, refurbished, collectibles and luxury goods. Alongside P&A, eBay is seeing strength in collectibles, with particular momentum in trading cards. The company continues to roll out new features and enter into new partnerships to improve the overall experience for hobbyists.
Pre-owned goods comprises a key part of the company’s business. In Q1, pre-owned and refurbished goods reached 40% of total GMV, and continued to outpace the sales of brand new goods. In 2024, the company plans to focus on unlocking the potential in pre-owned fashion. It is taking various steps to streamline the buying and selling experiences for pre-owned apparel on its platform.
Advertising
In Q1, eBay’s total advertising revenue grew 20% to $384 million and represented 2.1% of GMV. First-party ads grew 28% to $370 million. Revenues from legacy third-party display ads declined 55% to less than $15 million in the quarter.
On its call, eBay said it expects first party ad revenue growth to decelerate to low double digits YoY in the second quarter of 2024 due to certain one-time factors. The company expects a recovery in advertising growth during the latter half of 2024 helped by continued adoption and optimization of its first-party ad products.
Outlook
eBay continues to face a challenging and dynamic macro environment. For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects revenues to range between $2.49-2.54 billion. GMV is expected to be $17.8-18.2 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.10-1.15 in Q2.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q2 2024 revenue and profit beat Street view
Semiconductor company Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported an increase in earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. The numbers came in above analysts' estimates. At $9.39 billion, March-quarter
Key takeaways from Amazon’s Q1 2024 earnings report
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had an upbeat start to fiscal 2024, delivering strong growth across the business in the first three months of the year. While the cloud segment continues
Key takeaways from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q1 2024 earnings report
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) gained over 5% on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of its first quarter 2024 earnings results. Although the top and bottom line numbers decreased