Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates
E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations.
Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared to $2.51 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income, excluding special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $1.07 per share. The latest numbers exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
The company reported an unadjusted profit of $728 million or $1.40 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $671 million or $1.23 per share in the same period of last year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Macy’s (M) performed in Q4 2023 financial results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $8.1 billion, down 1.7% versus the same period a year ago. Total revenue dropped to $8.37
AZO Earnings: AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings rise on higher sales
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company had a total of 7,191 stores open at the end
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2024 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Comparable sales increased 6%. Net income decreased 42% to