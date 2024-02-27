Earnings: eBay’s Q4 2023 sales and earnings beat estimates

E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings and revenue topped expectations.

Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $2.56 billion, compared to $2.51 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income, excluding special items, remained unchanged year-over-year at $1.07 per share. The latest numbers exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

The company reported an unadjusted profit of $728 million or $1.40 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $671 million or $1.23 per share in the same period of last year.

Prior Performance