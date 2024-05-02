Infographic: How eBay (EBAY) performed in Q1 2024

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 2% on both a reported basis and foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $18.6 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and roughly flat on an FX-neutral basis.

Net income was $438 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $567 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 13% to $1.25.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10-1.15.

