Infographic: How eBay (EBAY) performed in Q1 2024

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 2% on both a reported basis and foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $18.6 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and roughly flat on an FX-neutral basis.
Net income was $438 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $567 million, or $1.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 13% to $1.25.
For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.10-1.15.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q2 2024 revenue and profit beat Street view
Semiconductor company Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported an increase in earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. The numbers came in above analysts' estimates. At $9.39 billion, March-quarter
Key takeaways from Amazon’s Q1 2024 earnings report
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had an upbeat start to fiscal 2024, delivering strong growth across the business in the first three months of the year. While the cloud segment continues
Key takeaways from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q1 2024 earnings report
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) gained over 5% on Wednesday following the company’s announcement of its first quarter 2024 earnings results. Although the top and bottom line numbers decreased