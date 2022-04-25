Key highlights from Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Q1 2022 earnings results

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues totaled $1.77 billion compared to $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Net income amounted to $395 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $619 million, or $0.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.64.

Net bookings totaled $1.48 billion compared to $2.07 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Due to its pending acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Activision did not provide guidance.

