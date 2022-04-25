Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
Key highlights from Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Q1 2022 earnings results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues totaled $1.77 billion compared to $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
Net income amounted to $395 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $619 million, or $0.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.64.
Net bookings totaled $1.48 billion compared to $2.07 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Due to its pending acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Activision did not provide guidance.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
KO Infographic: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2022 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 16% year-over-year to $10.5 billion. Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company increased 24%
United Airlines sees return to profitability in near term. Is the stock a buy?
The COVID-ravaged aviation sector hit the recovery path last year amid a rebound in passenger traffic, but the lingering uncertainty and resurgence in coronavirus cases slowed down the process. However,
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q1 profit drops but beats estimates; revenue up 7%
Consumer products company Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The company's stock made strong gains soon after the announcement Friday morning,