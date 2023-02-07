Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
ATVI Earnings: Activision Blizzard Q4 revenue up 8%, earnings decline
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a sharp decline in adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues.
Fourth-quarter net revenues increased 8% from last year to $2.33 billion. At $3.57 billion, total bookings were up 43% during the three-month period.
Meanwhile, net income decreased to $403 million or $0.51 per share in the December quarter from $564 million or $0.72 per share in the same period of last year. Adjusted profit decreased by 23% to $0.78 per share.
“We look forward to a historic year, as we work toward merging with Microsoft. This merger will enable us to better serve our players, create greater opportunities for our employees, and allow us to succeed in an increasingly competitive global gaming industry,” said Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. Net income attributable to Tyson was $316 million, or $0.88 per
After weak start to 2023, Apple (AAPL) sees some bright spots
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) this week reported its first revenue decline in more than three years, even as the high inflation continues to squeeze customers’ spending power. Sales of the
Earnings: Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 profit falls on lower revenues
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter of 2023. At $9.5