Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Activision Blizzard (NYSE: ATVI) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues totaled $1.64 billion compared to $2.30 billion in the year-ago period.

Net income amounted to $280 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $876 million, or $1.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.48.

Net bookings were $1.64 billion compared to $1.92 billion last year.

Prior performance