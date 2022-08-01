Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Activision Blizzard (NYSE: ATVI) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues totaled $1.64 billion compared to $2.30 billion in the year-ago period.
Net income amounted to $280 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $876 million, or $1.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.48.
Net bookings were $1.64 billion compared to $1.92 billion last year.
Prior performance
