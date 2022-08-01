Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Activision Blizzard (NYSE: ATVI) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues totaled $1.64 billion compared to $2.30 billion in the year-ago period.

Net income amounted to $280 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $876 million, or $1.12 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.48.

Net bookings were $1.64 billion compared to $1.92 billion last year.

Prior performance

Activision Blizzard Q1 2022 Earnings Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Here’s what to expect over the coming months

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) were down on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations and

XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil reports record profit for Q2 amid 71% revenue growth

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported a record profit for the second quarter of 2022 as the energy giant's revenues surged. The headline numbers also surpassed the market's projection. The company's

Tags

GAMING

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top