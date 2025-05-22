ADI Earnings: Highlights of Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 2025 report

Technology company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, surged 32% to $1.85 per share from $1.40 per share last year. On a reported basis, net income was $569.8 million or $1.14 per share in the April quarter, compared to $302.2 million or $0.61 per share in Q2 2024.

The strong bottom-line performance reflects a 22% growth in revenues to $2.64 billion in the second quarter from $2.16 billion in the prior year period.

“Second-quarter bookings accelerated across all end markets and all regions, resulting in continued sequential backlog growth. The improving demand signals we saw throughout our fiscal Q2, support our outlook for continued growth in Q3, and reinforce our view that we are in a cyclical upturn,” said the company’s CFO Richard Puccio.

Prior Performance