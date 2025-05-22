Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADI Earnings: Highlights of Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 2025 report
Technology company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on Thursday reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted profit for the second quarter of 2025.
Second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, surged 32% to $1.85 per share from $1.40 per share last year. On a reported basis, net income was $569.8 million or $1.14 per share in the April quarter, compared to $302.2 million or $0.61 per share in Q2 2024.
The strong bottom-line performance reflects a 22% growth in revenues to $2.64 billion in the second quarter from $2.16 billion in the prior year period.
“Second-quarter bookings accelerated across all end markets and all regions, resulting in continued sequential backlog growth. The improving demand signals we saw throughout our fiscal Q2, support our outlook for continued growth in Q3, and reinforce our view that we are in a cyclical upturn,” said the company’s CFO Richard Puccio.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q1 2025 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $2.6 billion compared to $2.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable store sales
ZM Earnings: Zoom reports higher revenues and adj. profit for Q1 2026
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings. The video conferencing platform's first-quarter 2026
Here’s why Home Depot (HD) remains confident in a dynamic environment
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) dropped 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% in the past three months. The home improvement retailer delivered mixed results for the