Adobe Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) will be reporting third-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell. Market watchers are looking for a positive outcome.
Listen to Adobe's Q3 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Adjusted profit is expected to grow 17% annually to $3.98 per share on revenues of $4.87 billion, which represents a 10% growth. Adobe’s management had forecast revenues in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.87 billion for the third quarter. The guidance for adjusted earnings is between $3.90 per share and $4.00 per share.
In the previous quarter, revenues rose to $4.82 billion, with the main Digital Media and Digital Experience segments expanding in double digits. The top line grew across all geographical regions. At $3.91 per share, second-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, was up 17%.
