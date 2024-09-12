Adobe Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Design software company Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is all set to report third-quarter 2024 earnings today after the closing bell.

Analysts’ consensus forecast for Q3 adjusted profit is $4.53 per share, compared to $4.09 per share in the three months ended August 2023. Adobe executives are looking for Q3 earnings in the range of $4.50 per share to $4.55 per share. Wall Street forecasts third-quarter revenues of $5.37 billion.

In the second quarter, revenues were $5.31 billion, which is up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The top line benefited from strong growth in the core Digital Media business. Adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $4.48 per share in Q2 from $3.91 per share last year.