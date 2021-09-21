Adobe reports 22% spike in Q3 revenue: Infographic

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The software giant reported Q3 revenue of $3.94 billion, up 22% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.11 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

ADBE shares were down 3.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 33% since the beginning of this year.

