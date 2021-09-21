Adobe reports 22% spike in Q3 revenue: Infographic

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The software giant reported Q3 revenue of $3.94 billion, up 22% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.11 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
ADBE shares were down 3.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 33% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Adobe Inc Q3 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock: Should you invest in this recession-proof tech firm?
Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has been dominating the design software space for quite some time, all along staying resilient to macroeconomic fluctuations and market headwinds. The company’s cloud-based applications, offered
Brilliant Earth IPO: Here are a few points to note about this jewelry company that goes public next week
Jewelry has always played a significant role in people’s lives. As life begins to go back to normal after the pandemic and people start attending social events, they are looking
Kontrol Technologies CEO Paul Ghezzi: Our focus is on reinvesting for growth
Tell us about BioCloud, how it’s different from any alternate existing products, and your distribution model. BioCloud exists as a part of Kontrol Technologies and is an innovation within our