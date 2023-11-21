Agilent Technologies (A) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) reported revenue of $1.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 8.7% on a reported basis and down 9.7% on a core basis year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $475 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to $368 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.38.

Agilent expects first-quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $1.55-1.60 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.20-1.23.

For the full year of 2024, revenue is expected to be $6.71-6.81 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.44-5.55.

