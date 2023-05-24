Agilent Technologies (A) Q2 2023 earnings, revenue increase

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has announced second-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting an increase in adjusted profit and revenues.

The Santa Clara, California-based medical devices company said its second-quarter profit, on an adjusted basis, rose to $1.27 per share from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period.

Unadjusted net income moved up to $302 million or $1.02 per share from $274 million or $0.91 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022. At $1.72 billion, revenues were up 7% from last year.

“Revenues of $1.72 billion are up 9.5 percent core with growth across all end markets and regions. Our results are driven by an innovative and broad portfolio, a differentiated customer experience, and outstanding execution,” said Agilent’s CEO Mike McMullen.

