Air Canada (AC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Air Canada ( TSX: AC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Air Canada Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Kathleen Murphy. Please go ahead, Ms. Murphy.

Kathleen Murphy — Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Reporting

Thank you, Alina, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call. With me this morning are Calin Rovinescu, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Rousseau, our Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Lucie Guillemette, our Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Craig Landry, our Executive Vice President of Operations.

On today’s call, Calin will begin by giving you an overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions on Air Canada, what we have been doing in response and how we view the future; Lucie will touch on travel demand, cargo, and loyalty; and Mike will provide you with visibility on current plans regarding cash burn rate and liquidity before turning it back to Calin. We’ll then open it up to questions from equity analysts followed by questions from fixed-income analysts.

Before we get started, please note that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This call includes references to non-GAAP measures. Please refer to our fourth quarter press release and MD&A for cautionary statements relating to forward-looking information and for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP results.

I will now turn it over to Calin.

Calin Rovinescu — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Kathy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we recorded negative EBITDA of $728 million and an operating loss of $1 billion. Operating revenue declined 81% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full year, Air Canada recorded negative EBITDA of slightly over $2 billion and an operating loss of nearly $3.8 billion. Operating revenue for the year fell approximately 70% to $5.8 billion from $19.1 billion in the prior year. While undeniably grim, results such as these are being reported the world over in our industry due to the impact of COVID-19 and extremely onerous government imposed travel restrictions, quarantines, and advisories.

The six largest U.S. carriers recently reported cumulative net losses of $34b for 2020. And in Canada, we continued to contend with a patch work of new and ever-changing travel restrictions that are stifling travel demand, impacting our ability to operate or plan, and even preventing us from formulating reliable financial guidance regarding the usual metrics.

We are engaged directly, and through our industry association, in discussions with governments and other key stakeholders about a safe restart of aviation, with more effective alternatives to blanket travel restrictions, especially as the pandemic begins to recede and we exit this crisis as we surely will.

In the meantime, rather than allowing ourselves to be paralyzed by COVID’s calamative effects, we have been tenacious in our focus, implementing and refining an extensive COVID mitigation and recovery plan. It entails all aspects of our business, from our industry-leading additional safety measures for customers and employees to diligently managing costs and seeking incremental revenue opportunities, to raising significant liquidity from capital markets, to setting in place the building blocks for success in the post-pandemic environment.

Throughout the past year, we’ve been an industry leader in safety. We took immediate and decisive steps such as halting flights to China, requiring facial coverings for our customers, and taking customer’s temperature prior to boarding, well before federal government mandates to do so.

Early on, we put in place an industry-leading multi-layered bio-safety program called Air Canada CleanCare Plus. We’ve also been early adopters and supporters of science-based measures, including various forms of COVID tests. We sponsored a study that was completed during the quarter and that tested international arrivals at Toronto Pearson Airport.

It was the largest study of its kind in the world and was done in partnership with McMaster HealthLabs and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Preliminary results, based on 20,000 tests, found 99% of participants tested negative for COVID-19. Of the 1% who did test positive, 70% were detected on arrival, while the remaining 30% were detected by a test seven days later.

This shows that testing is highly effective and that a 14-day quarantine is unnecessary for more than 99% of passengers, and actually is much less effective than rigorous testing and tracing. The federal government, which joined the study when it was already underway, is now using these results as it evaluates new testing frameworks for the country. This is very important, for while vaccines hold great promise, we believe effective and robust testing is far and away the most immediate and practical way to protect communities, restart the economy by allowing a return to some of our normal activities and restore travel.

For this reason, we continue to explore new testing technologies and protocols, including rapid PCR and rapid antigen tests for both employees in the workplace and potentially for customers. Another fundamental component of our COVID strategy is having the financial wherewithal to withstand a protracted downturn. We have been intensely managing expenses, significantly reducing fixed costs, rationalizing our route network and building up our liquidity position.

During the fourth quarter, we closed a share offering that raised an additional $850 million and concluded a sale and leaseback of nine Boeing 737 MAX for proceeds of $485 million. We ended the quarter and 2020 with unrestricted liquidity in excess of $8 billion, despite the massive cash burn during the year.

Our ability to raise capital is evidence investors have shared our confidence in the resiliency of Air Canada and in its long-term prospects. We’ve also been developing new revenue opportunities, such as the expansion of Air Canada Cargo which Lucie will discuss later. Cargo will be an increasingly important part of Air Canada’s future going forward.

We continue to pursue key programs that will be foundational to our long-term success. This included the completion of our new reservation system early in 2020 and the launch in November of our transformed Aeroplan program.

Each of these will be good for customers, employees and other stakeholders. We will also equip us to compete more effectively in the post-pandemic marketplace. However we are also a global carrier, competing against other global carriers in a highly competitive and capital intensive industry.

Air Canada’s relative strength must be seen in the context that the advantages our main competitors from other countries enjoy in terms of government support. IRA [Phonetic] estimates governments around the world have provided in excess of $200 billion to their domestic carriers in sector support, recognizing their key economic contributions, while Canada remains the lone G7 country that has thus far not provided any sector specific support to aviation, thereby threatening, in the long-term, competitiveness of Air Canada’s airline industry.

I am, however, very encouraged by the constructive nature of discussions that we have had with the Government of Canada on sector specific financial support over the last several weeks. While there is no assurance at this stage that we will arrive at a definitive agreement on sector support, I’m more optimistic on this front for the first time.

Late yesterday afternoon, the Government of Canada approved our proposed acquisition of Transat, subject to a series of detailed conditions. We understand that many of you may have questions around the Government of Canada approval, our earnings release this morning, the European Commission’s status or next steps around our agreement with Transat.

The proposed acquisition is a complex and sensitive matter and our ability to expand on the current level of disclosure is framed by various confidentiality, governance, contractual and other considerations. As such, we will not be providing any additional information at this point in time.

I’d like to conclude this portion of my remarks by expressing my appreciation for and deep gratitude to our employees who despite a year of turmoil and uncertainty have demonstrated their professionalism and resilience and maintained their focus on serving our customers and transporting them safely.

Over the past decade, as Air Canada went from strength to strength with its successful transformation, our employees always show their unwavering commitment to our long-term vision to our customers and to our airline’s success. But character is only truly revealed when you encounter adversity, and out of adversity comes strength.

I’m very proud that despite the yearlong ravages of COVID-19 our employee’s dedication and professionalism remain unshaken and their determination to overcome the pandemic is now stronger than ever before.

And with that, I will turn it over to Lucie.

Lucie Guillemette — Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Thank you, Calin, and good morning, everyone. To start, I’d like to thank the incredible people across our airline for their resilience and commitment. While we continue to navigate through the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Passenger demand in the fourth quarter continued to be dramatically impacted as many countries coped with a second wave of COVID cases. As a result, our passenger revenues in the quarter decreased by 88% while operating 23% of our capacity compared to the same quarter in 2019. These results closed out the most challenging year Air Canada and our industry have ever faced.

Our passenger revenues for the year which eclipsed $17.2 billion in 2019 dropped by over 75% or $12.9 billion which is even more staggering when considering the negative impact of the pandemic and travel restrictions did not begin until March.

Turning the corner into the first quarter of the new year, where we were planning a significantly reduced operation to Sun destinations, including Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean; we abruptly suspended all flights to this region for travel until April 30th. Together with the other Canadian airlines, we agreed to do this at the request of and to support the Government of Canada in its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variance and address concerns around spring break travel.

Our focus quickly turned to repatriation efforts to bring Canadians home. The suspension of our Sun network accompanied the announcement of two new major travel restriction. In late January, a new testing protocol was introduced requiring all incoming passengers to Canada to provide a negative COVID test prior to boarding.

And more recently, the Canadian government announced the implementation of mandatory testing upon arrival with an up to three day hotel quarantine at the traveller’s expense while they wait for their test results.

Following both of these announcements, we saw an immediate impact on rate of cancellations for bookings on hand as well as further slowdown for future bookings. In order to mitigate further cash burn and best align our capacity with new levels of anticipated demand, we immediately announced further cuts to our plan to first quarter capacity.

In the first quarter of 2021, we now expect to operate approximately 17% of our capacity compared to the same quarter in 2020 and approximately 15% when compared to the same quarter of 2019. We will continue to dynamically adjust capacity and take other measures as required. We have been strong advocates of testing and will continue to seek all measures possible to ensure the safety of our employees and of our customers.

While it is widely recognized that international travel is linked to less than 2% of COVID cases in Canada, it is also important to note that the new measures are in addition to the travel restrictions that the Government of Canada has had in place since March 2020, which are some of the most stringent in the world.

This is an important factor when considering the difference in market recoveries between Air Canada and the major U.S. airlines and underscores why this is not an equitable comparison. Reality is that even domestic travel remains largely stifled with the Atlantic Provinces and Manitoba still requiring a 14-day quarantine for interprovincial travelers.

Foreign nationals have been barred from entering the country since March for nonessential reasons. And all arrivals in the country, including Canadians, have been required to quarantine for 14 days. In addition to the multiple layers of travel restrictions in place, Canadians have also been warned not to travel by both the government and the media.

For additional context, many of our domestic competitors in Canada were forced to cease operations for periods of 2020. However, as these restrictions are eased to provide for a safe path to recovery and once vaccines are widely distributed, we are confident we will retain our market leadership position.

Prior to the pandemic, we successfully and consistently executed on our commercial strategy. We developed competitive advantages that will be foundational to our recovery and will equip us to emerge stronger and nimbler. We are ready to build back our airline and welcome pent-up customer demand. We understand recovery will take time and we will proceed strategically; always realistic, yet optimistic.

Our modern and efficient fleet has been further simplified with fewer fleet types overall and is going to be a competitive advantage in our recovery. Our Boeing 787 aircraft remains the cornerstone of our international fleet, serving the hub-to-hub route and select core markets that make up our current skeleton network.

Within North America, we are fully leveraging our new Airbus 220 aircraft and we welcome back our Boeing 737 MAX into service on February 1st after received all the necessary regulatory approvals. These aircrafts represent the backbone of our fleet and will enable the gradual redevelopment of our network.

Throughout the pandemic, our agility has been on full display and our ability to accurately and effectively allocate capacity to seize unique market opportunities will be pivotal as various customer segments begin to recover. In light of the more resilient Visiting Friends and Relatives, or VFR market segment, we entered into a new commercial agreement with Qatar Airways, facilitating our non-stop service from Toronto to Doha, which commenced in mid-December.

In addition to Doha, we will be launching our seasonal non-stop service to Cairo from Montreal this summer to serve another market with a high concentration of VFR traffic. In December, we offered customers our all business class Air Canada jet’s experience to popular holiday destinations in the Sun and U.S. markets. This initiative, along with our expansion into unique markets, illustrates our agility and our ability to quickly pivot and capture opportunities that arise.

With customer and employee safety at the forefront, we have demonstrated industry leadership in developing our CleanCare Plus program. We’ve also undertaken several medical collaborations to continue advancing biosafety across the customer journey and our business, including with the Cleveland Clinic to advice on our efforts and with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide our customers the opportunity to take a pre-departure COVID test at select locations in Ontario, BC, and Alberta, among several other innovative collaborations.

We are also the first Canadian Airline to offer customers the safety and convenience for boarding using facial biometrics. That technology is now available for customers departing from San Francisco International Airport, and we plan to expand it to other U.S. airports soon and we’ll explore viable options for expansion into Canada.

To recognize our achievements in biosafety, last month, we received the Diamond certification from the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX. This unrelenting focus on safety will remain a focal point to our product offering, and we will continue to strive to be leaders in deploying biosafety technology as it becomes available.

In November 2020, we successfully launched our transformed Aeroplan program and a seamless cut over to state-of-the-art technology platform, delivering what we believe to be best-in-class loyalty program, which will serve as another foundational element to our recovery.

The program has garnered very positive feedback and engagement since its inception. During the quarter, to support our loyalty efforts, we secured additional strategic anchor partnerships, including with JPMorgan Chase in the U.S. These new partnerships will deliver loyalty member growth and additional revenue and we look forward to revealing more of them in 2021.

Looking to Aeroplan’s performance in the fourth quarter, member engagement and activity continued to show resiliency. Co-brand credit card spend continues to recover with categories most impacted by the pandemic such as travel, largely offset by other categories; for example, retail e-commerce. Overall spend for the quarter was within 13% of last year’s level, while card retention rates continue to be in line with historical norms.

Looking to our cargo performance, our cargo revenue of $286 million in the fourth quarter represented an increase of $100 million or 53% compared to the same quarter in 2019. With global airfreight demand remaining strong, we ended the year having operated over 4,200 all-cargo international flights.

In December alone, we operated over 150 all-cargo flights per week using a combination of Boeing 787, Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as four converted Boeing 777 and three converted Airbus A330 aircrafts. This line is necessary to support our customers during the peak holiday season, demonstrating our commitment to serving our customers and fulfilling their needs by maintaining the critical airfreight supply chain in the midst of the pandemic

As a result of our quick pivot to all-cargo flights at the onset of the pandemic and with close coordination and partnership with our customers, our cargo business delivered more than $920 million of revenue in 2020 or 28% from 2019.

As we discussed last quarter, we are very excited with our entry into e-commerce sector, launching our first deliveries directly to people’s homes in the fourth quarter. This program in cooperation with local retailers takes advantage of our domestic passenger network, facilitating the end-to-end distribution of e-commerce goods across Canada and offers logistics and delivery solutions for online retailers that are simply faster and easier than what’s available to Canadian online shoppers today.

We expect to officially launch a new branded platform soon. We intend to keep building the cargo business. And last quarter, we announced our plan to convert and utilize our own Boeing 767 aircraft to dedicated freighters.

Since our announcement, we’ve worked with our pilot group to help facilitate a flying structure that will allow us to effectively compete in the market and reached an agreement with our pilots in the quarter in support of this initiative. Our first two freighters are expected to be in service in time for this year’s fourth quarter peak airfreight season.

In closing, I’d like to reiterate that Air Canada’s commercial foundation has arguably never been more solid than it is today. For the first time in nearly two decades, Air Canada will have a fully modernized narrow-body fleet comprised of the versatile and fuel-efficient Airbus 220 and Boeing 737 MAX. These will allow us to operate within the domestic and transborder market with compelling economics.

Our wide-body fleet has best-in-class seating density with the lowest dependency on premium revenue, which allows us to excel in a recovery period where VFR and leisure travel rebound quickest. Our hubs of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal each have a large and diverse multicultural population base that enables a quicker recovery relative to competing hubs on the North America continent.

Unlike Australia or New Zealand, Canada’s geography sits right in the middle of two of the busiest travel corridors in the world; in the U.S. to Europe and U.S. to Pacific market. Nearly all commercial flights on these segments overflow Canadian airspace and we will continue to push to ensure we receive our fair share of these traffic flows through our hubs

This represents not only a major element of our recover strategy, it is also an example of how Canada as a country can best compete in the global aviation market. We also have solid global airline partnerships, namely in the form of our trans-Atlantic A++ joint venture with the Lufthansa Group and United Airlines, which will ensure we access as many markets as possible on a one-stop basis as we seek to rebuild our network over the coming years.

Our services to the Lufthansa Group hubs in Europe has consistently performed well for us throughout the decades and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. As mentioned on previous calls, Air Canada is seeking to add additional global airline partnerships, which will further propel our recovery.

Despite the temporary grounding of Air Canada Rouge, it will continue to play a major role in our network, with particular focus on North America leisure market where it helped us sustain and profitably grow our leisure flying over the decade.

Lastly, as I’ve mentioned, our investments in cargo will allow us to further diversify and add additional strength to our revenue streams and ensure we capitalize on the booming global E-commerce freight segment.

With this solid foundation coupled with customer experience enhancements achieved through the launch of our new reservations and departure control system, I can unequivocally say that Air Canada is ready for the recovery and well positioned to compete in the post-COVID environment. We are very much looking forward to welcoming our customers back on board

With that, I will pass it off to Mike.

Michael Rousseau — Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Lucie. And I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. I offer a heartfelt thank you to our employees for their deep commitment and hard work throughout the very challenging 2020. Your unwavering dedication to our customers and the airline has been and will continue to be a key strength and instrumental in our recovery.

In the first quarter of 2020, we initiated a company-wide fixed cost reduction and capital reduction and deferral program as a result of COVID-19. Our initial goal was $500 million. I’m pleased to report that we completed this program, having achieved reductions or deferrals of $1.7b for 2020.

Fixed costs were reduced in a number of areas including wages and salaries, maintenance, airport user fees, real estate, technology and regional airlines. Improving productivity and processes also contributed to lowering our fixed cost structure. This is certainly our objective as we recover to keep the majority of the fixed cost that we’ve eliminated from creeping back in, thereby lowering our breakeven point and enhancing operating margins.

We have an incredible team in place dedicated to pursuing additional cost reduction initiatives for cash preservation, and this focus will continue into the future. Lean management and disciplined cost control are part of our DNA and our key elements of our recovery plan.

Our investments in more efficient aircrafts, our decisions to aggressively retire older, less-efficient aircraft, and our investments in key customer-facing technologies such as the Aeroplan and passenger sales booking systems, and further streamlining and enhancing airport [Phonetic] operations also contributed and will continue to lower our fixed operating expenses.

As we adjust capacity to better align with the market, our team remains centered on managing fixed and variable cost efficiently and assessing any opportunity we have for diversifying our operating revenues. I will touch now briefly on our operating expenses in the quarter.

On a capacity reduction of 77%, excluding depreciation, amortization and special events, fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses decreased almost $2.2 billion or 59% from the same quarter in 2019. Wages, salary, and benefits were $507 million or 38% below the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a 46% decline in our full-time equivalent employees.

The major management and front-line workforce reductions we completed in 2020 were a difficult, but necessary step in reducing cost and preserving cash. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we concluded two financing transactions, the first being the sale and leaseback of nine Boeing 737 MAX for a total proceeds of $485 million, and towards the end of the quarter, an equity offering for proceeds of $850 million. And then, subsequent to year-end, we raised an additional $62 million through the exercise of the overallotment option by the underwriters.

Furthermore, we recently extended the maturities of our U.S. $600 million and Canadian $200 million revolving lines of credit by one year. Since the pandemic began, we’ve raised almost $7 billion through drawdowns of credit facilities, secured financings, equity and convertible note offerings, and the sale-leaseback transactions I just mentioned.

We ended the year with $8 billion of unrestricted liquidity, providing us operational flexibility and this is certainly supporting our COVID-19 recovery plan. Our unencumbered asset pool excluding the value of Aeroplan, Air Canada Vacations, and Air Canada Cargo totaled approximately $1.7 billion at December 31st. This pool is comprised of accounts receivables, spare engines, spare parts inventory, some aircrafts, simulators, and real estate.

The decrease of approximately $100 million in the value of this pool since we last reported this number in November was primarily due to the impact of a stronger Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar. We are certainly confident that we can utilize this collateral package and other assets should we need to access additional financing facilities.

Turning to cash burn. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net cash burn of $1.4 billion or approximately $15 million per day on average was in line with our expectations. Net cash burn after including proceeds of the aircraft financing related to the delivery of the five Airbus 220 aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $12 million per day on average.

For 2021, we’ve updated our definition of net cash burn to include net financing proceeds received related to aircraft deliveries, as these proceeds reduced net cash flows related to vesting activities.

Looking forward, in first quarter, we estimate net cash burn of $15 million to $17 million per day on average. This net cash burn projection includes $4 million per day in lease and debt service costs and $2 million per day in net capital expenditures. The increase projected net cash burn versus the fourth quarter, average net cash burn of $12 million per day was primarily due to lower EBITDA and lower advance ticket sales and other working capital items. In addition, the net capital expenditure increased $1 million per day compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Just turning to pensions. At the end 2020, Air Canada had access of $23.9 billion in its defined benefit pension plans, more than double what they were in 2009. And the plans continue to see strong investment returns in 2020 with an average rate of return of 17.6%, a first decile performance.

As you know, several years ago, we implemented a new strategy focused on reducing the risks associated with our pension plans by matching the pension liabilities with fixed income products, reducing a significant portion of the interest rate risk associated with these plans. We’re better diversifying our return seeking portfolio to continue generating the strong returns used to pay pensions.

This risk mitigation strategy has been a success. Not only does it help protect employee and retired defined benefit pensions, but it resulted in our domestic registered pension plans reporting solvency surpluses over the last five years, which in turn reduces our annual pension funding cost.

In fact, we even won the Pension Risk Management award in 2020 due to the success of our strategy. On a preliminary basis, at the start of 2021, the aggregate solvency surplus in our Canadian defined pension plan was $3 billion, an increase of $400 million from January 1st, 2020.

Before turning it over to Calin, I’d like to thank employees, once again, for their dedication and hard work. I’m confident that together, we can successfully manage through these tremendously challenging times and rebuild Air Canada into a global champion.

I look forward to my new role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada. It has truly been a privilege to work with Calin over the last several years, and I’m extremely grateful for his vote of confidence and that of the Board of Directors.

And with that, I’ll turn it back to Calin.

Calin Rovinescu — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you Mike. As you are all aware, this is my final analyst call before my retirement. So, it seems appropriate that I conclude with a few remarks on why I’m absolutely confident about the future of our company under the extremely capable leadership of Mike and the entire senior leadership team and by the very strong financial position we managed to achieve.

Above all, it must be remembered that the effects of COVID-19 are transitory, whereas the solid foundation built over the past 12 years are permanent. Our airline has been transformed in all its aspects. It will emerge from the pandemic, still a Canadian global champion with a powerful footprint and brand.

There is little doubt that we will rebuild our global network. Over the past decade, we had effectively doubled our airline’s reach to more than 100 international destinations before COVID-19 forced a retrenchment. A retrenchment that I know is temporary.

At the peak, we were one of a handful of carriers to serve all six inhabited continents and we will return to this again. Already, even amidst the seemingly relentless cutbacks, we have begun taking tentative steps such as our new partnership with Qatar Airways and a planned new service to Cairo.

Helping in the rebuild will be our Star Alliance partners and our revenue sharing joint venture with Air China across the Pacific and A++ on the Atlantic. In addition, we have a wealth of codeshare and interline agreements that give us access to every corner of the earth.

To best serve this network, we have rationalized our fleet. We’ve removed 79 older aircrafts and added next-generation fuel-efficient aircrafts. Beyond improving our operating economics, this will also help us meet our environmental and other ESG goals in the interest of all stakeholders, and rightly, of increasing importance to the investment community.

Our wide-body fleet includes the Boeing 777 aircraft with its competitive CASM and a seat configuration ideally suited to the high volume leisure and VFR markets that we expect to rebound first. These are complemented by the Boeing 787 aircraft with its lower operating costs, mid-sized capacity and range flexibility.

We’re also renewing the narrow-body fleet. We’re replacing older, less-efficient aircraft with modern and fuel-efficient Airbus A220 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft types. The A220’s range capabilities and economics create greater deployment opportunities, enabling Air Canada to serve new markets ill-suited to larger narrow-body aircrafts. This month, we returned the Boeing 737 to service. Its range gives us added network flexibility, maintenance cost advantages and greater fuel efficiency than the aging narrow-body aircrafts they are replacing.

Further supporting our network are Air Canada’s Toronto global hub, as Lucie mentioned, and its gateway hubs of Vancouver and Montreal. Not only are these hubs well positioned to capture global traffic flows, but have the benefit of a strong local multicultural population base to help sustain our international network with both origin and destination traffic.

Despite the severe restrictions imposed by COVID-19, we have not forgotten the vital and differentiating importance of customer service. We provided customer experience enhanced by competitive products and services, including lie-flat seats in Signature Class cabin, concierge services, Maple Leaf Lounges, and the Air Canada Signature suites. On-board amenities such as in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi and a range of fair products tailored to appeal to each market segment.

Prior to COVID-19, Air Canada was named best airline in North America for eight of ten years and it remains North America’s only Four-Star network carrier by Skytrax. Our focus on customer-friendly innovation is carried on throughout COVID, with new touchless airport services and technology like biometric boarding. These innovations will remain in place post COVID-19 because they are convenient and can speed airport passage.

Further enriching the customer experience and securing loyalty will be the transformed Aeroplan program we launched in November. The program now offers a wide range of new features such as improved value on flight rewards, Aeroplan family sharing, ability to use Aeroplan points for travel extras such as cabin upgrades, and in-flight Wi-Fi, and expanded merchandise rewards.

Elite Status members have access to new benefits, including Priority Rewards and Status Pass. To further leverage our loyalty program and drive profitability, there are new Aeroplan co-branded credit cards issued by TD Bank, American Express, and CIBC. In late 2020, JPMorgan Chase and Air Canada announced the strategic partnership that will make Chase the exclusive issuer of the airline’s Aeroplan U.S. credit card, giving us wider access to the U.S. loyalty market.

Air Canada has many other attributes, some of which such as our rich heritage predate our transformation. But a final element that frankly I regard as most important of all is the entrepreneurial culture that has taken deep root at our airline. That culture and the strong commitment and just-do-it mind-set of our employees is now ingrained in our DNA and was fully on display as we responded to the COVID crisis.

So, while my tenure is ending, I know that Air Canada’s continued pursuit of excellence with Mike’s leadership [Indecipherable], Air Canada will continue to innovate and evolve, always focused on safety and the customer and enhancing new products and services.

Thank you. Now, we’d be pleased to take some questions, operator.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.