AIRO Group subsidiary and BLADE India sign MoU to launch eVTOL services in India

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc., a diversified aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday said its subsidiary Jaunt Air Mobility LLC entered into a memorandum of understanding with Fly Blade (India) Private Limited (BLADE India) to launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations in India and the subcontinent region by 2027.

Under the MoU, BLADE India will acquire 150 Jaunt Journey aircraft, with an option to order 100 additional units to meet the projected demand over the next decade. The deal will help the companies tap into the increasing demand for seamless connectivity in the urban areas of India, which is the third largest aviation market in the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Chirinjeev Kathuria, chairman and co-founder of AIRO, said, “Jaunt’s MOU with BLADE India demonstrates AIRO’s commitment to bringing innovative air mobility solutions to the people of India.”

New Heights

Jaunt Air Mobility, a global aerospace company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has pioneered Jaunt Journey, an all-electric aircraft that combines helicopter and fixed-wing flight capabilities. The company is pursuing a Transport Category certification for its aircraft, equivalent to that of commercial airliners. Fly Blade, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc., is having established short-haul mobility services in cities across India.

Image Credit: Jaunt Air

Focus of Deal

Under the collaboration, the companies plan to explore the development of key infrastructure capabilities in aircraft charging and energy distribution technologies. Then, Jaunt will use BLADE India’s existing short-haul operational and customer experience to support the development of the Jaunt Journey aircraft and its integration into the Indian airspace.

Amit Dutta, managing director of BLADE India, said, “With BLADE’s first mover advantage in nurturing the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem in India and Jaunt’s technical expertise, this partnership is well poised to pioneer the transition to electric and revolutionize the transportation system.”

Business Combination

Earlier this month, AIRO Group signed a business combination agreement with special purpose acquisition company Kernel Group Holdings (NASDAQ: KRNLU) to become a publicly listed entity. AIRO operates through the business segments of Advanced Avionics, Electric Air Mobility, Uncrewed Air Systems, and Training, with a focus on bringing autonomy, artificial intelligence, and advanced operations to mainstream commercial and military marketplaces. The business combination is expected to complete in the third quarter.

“The news of the MOU between BLADE India and AIRO’s Electric Air Mobility division provides a roadmap for integrating eVTOLs into the global transportation market,” said Suren Ajjarapu, chairman and CEO of Kernel Group.