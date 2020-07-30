Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) Q2 2020 earnings: The most important numbers

After yesterday’s big-tech antitrust hearing, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG/GOOGL), the parent of Google, reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Alphabet’s earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter. However, both the bottom and topline numbers beat the market’s estimates.

Advertising revenue declined 8% year-over-year to $29.9 billion in the second quarter. Search & Other revenue dropped 10% or $2.3 billion to $21.3 billion.

Alphabet shares were trading up about 1% in the after-market hours.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Alphabet Q2 2020 earnings call transcript