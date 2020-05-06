Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Alteryx, Inc. ( AYX) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Chris Lal — Chief Legal Officer

Dean Stoecker — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Rubin — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Alteryx First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Lal, General Counsel. Thank you. Please begin.

Chris Lal — Chief Legal Officer

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Alteryx’s first quarter 2020 financial results. With me on the call today are Dean Stoecker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Rubin, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings available on the SEC’s website and the Investor Relations section of our website as well as the risks and other important factors discussed in today’s earnings release. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on today’s conference call. A reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in today’s earnings release.

With that I’d like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Dean Stoecker. Dean?

Dean Stoecker — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Chris. And thanks to everyone on the call for joining us today. We hope that everyone is healthy and safe during this challenging time. Let me begin by thanking our 1,500 associates around the world for their incredible and impactful response to the COVID-19 crisis. Your ability to rise to the occasion in challenging times to help your fellow workers, provide assistance to first responders and rush to help our most affected customers is inspiring. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have been negatively impacted. And while we will get through this, the genius of humanity is not that we will recover but that we will be stronger when we do.

Let me give you a brief overview of our Q1 results and then we’ll dive into how Alteryx is adapting to the current environment and outline our plans to navigate through these uncertain times. Kevin will then #2 these uncertain times. Kevin will then walk through our first quarter financial performance and provide our outlook for the second quarter. In Q1 we booked more than $107 million in total contract value, up 53% year-over-year. We posted $109 million in revenue, up 43% year-over-year. We generated $20 million in positive operating cash flow and exited the quarter with approximately $1 billion in cash and equivalent. We added 356 net new customers, including 12 of the Global 2000 and now have more than 6,400 customers around the world, including 37% of the Global 2000.

Finally net expansion remains strong at 128% overall and 114% [Phonetic] for the G2K as we continue to see strong engagement levels within our larger customers. Our Q1 bookings activity reflects the broad applicability of the Alteryx platform to companies in nearly every vertical across the globe. We believe digital transformation with a focus on analytics, process automation and most importantly the upskilling of workers remains a strategic imperative for many businesses. For example, in Q1 in the heavily impacted travel and hospitality segment, we did business with Australia Leisure and Hospitality, Caesars Entertainment, Choice Hotels, Copa Airlines, Grand Circle, Hertz Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Six Continents Hotels, and Sun Country Airlines. In the energy sector we did business with Chevron U.S.A., Dominion Energy Services, MidAmerican Energy Company, Pacific Gas and Electric and Thai Oil. In financial services, we did business with BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada and Standard Chartered Bank. We did business with Allergan, Pfizer, Eli Lilly Hospital Corporation of America and UnitedHealth Group in the healthcare and biotech segment. Our platform continues to prosecute analytic challenges globally in the telecommunication sector. In Q1 we did business with Saudi Telecom Company, SoftBank, Telstra and Vodafone. We now count the top 10 telecommunications companies in the US as customers. In healthy economic times enterprises rely on data and analytics to be competitive. In the now uncertain times we find ourselves, leveraging a data and analytics culture to make better decisions to survive, let alone thrive, is paramount. The COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of how accurate and timely data and analytics provides the foundation for critical operating decisions and we saw this in action within our customer base. For example, an existing public sector client that needed to adapt quickly to the COVID situation purchased additional Alteryx licenses to analyze and measure the effectiveness of multi-billion dollar aid program. This sales cycle was started and completed in the last few weeks of March as those aid programs were announced. In another example a hospital leveraged Alteryx to quickly adapt their supply chain, to source additional personal protective equipment for their front line workers and first responders and build predictive model to understand the need for ICU beds. While our Q1 results were strong, we did observe an abrupt and significant change in customer buying behavior in March as many of our customers and prospects around the globe responded to shelter in place directive and the realities of rapidly changing macroeconomic conditions. Some sales cycles lengthened as customers paused spending in light of increased uncertainty while they adjusted the logistical challenges related to doing business in a fully remote environment.

Despite these challenges, the Alteryx team quickly adapted to our own work from home environment and even closed a seven-figure transaction with a European financial institution in the last week of the quarter, despite having to coordinate with 12 different buying entities and 16 different signers located in 16 different locations, all done remotely. From start to finish this global pandemic and subsequent ones that may follow present a myriad of data and analytic challenges and it requires business leaders to upskill their workforces to see data as an asset, analytics as a prowess and process as — automation as a necessity. From genome sequencing needed at the start of the virus to the geospatial analytics to manage and monitor its spread to the predictive modeling to anticipate the need for personal protective equipment to the identification of alternate supply chains for their manufacturer to logistics for redirecting products from shuttered restaurants to food stores to managing the deployment of trillions of dollars from central bank, this crisis presents an enormous data and analytics problem. We also continued to have meaningful conversations with executives at global organizations who see COVID-19 accelerating the digital transformation initiative. The need for a data driven culture has never been greater. We are confident the Alteryx platform can help organizations unify the data, analytic processes and people to see success in digital transformation. Let me now address the current environment and the steps we’ve taken to protect our employees, partners and customers and manage our business. In mid-March as most of the countries we conduct business in mandated shelter-in-place action, we shifted to a work-from-home model for our associates to protect their health and wellbeing. Alteryx has many work from home technologies to help our associates to be as productive as possible. We will continue to allow associates to work at home until it’s safe to return to their Alteryx offices and they feel comfortable in doing so. To provide additional support for Alteryx partners and customers, we launched a Virtual Solution Center, giving customers the ability to connect directly with solutions expert. To date a few hundred customers have already leveraged this offering. We are launching the advancing data and analytics potential together program, otherwise known as ADAPT. ADAPT is a free resource to help upskill workers around the world that have lost their jobs due to the current environment. Under this program, we are providing free software licenses, access to the Alteryx Community Learning Path, software certification and even nanodegrees in business analytics that are being made available in collaboration with Udacity, a leader in digital learning. In this challenging environment we are reminded that we can and should help create solutions to improve people’s lives and we believe that offering up a skill around data science and analytics can be an important way to help these individuals drive in the 21st century. We are fortunate to be able to provide this program as a way to support the global analytic community. As a result of COVID-19 and the resulting macroeconomic deterioration, we immediately took a number of actions in response, including pausing hiring in the near term until we better understand customer buying behavior. Although we will move forward with any outstanding offers in hiring we will continue for critical roles and functions.We have also curtailed non-essential spending and are focusing our investments in those areas that we believe are most important to continue to drive the business through this recovery. We have rescheduled both of our 2020 US and European users conferences to 2021 and continue to leverage our digital event. We have eliminated all unnecessary travel and continue to focus on operational efficiencies, leveraging Alteryx ourself to make this process much easier. Taking care of our employees, customers and partners is our highest priority and our current plan is to maintain headcount level. This will allow us to preserve capacity not only in customer-facing functions, including customer support, but also maintain our development resources to continue to innovate. We continue to monitor the productivity of our sales and marketing investments, including our 14-day trial activity, pipeline creation, sales cycle, average deal sizes, contract duration, renewal rate and overall discounting level so that we can appropriately align our cost structure with our top line performance. We are in unprecedented time and there is much that is unknown. What we do know is that leveraging data and analytics is equally, if not more, important in uncertain time. And when workforces have been reduced either temporarily or permanently, there are a fewer resources to help answer these questions. Better outcomes happen when you combine the imagination of humans, the power of data and the speed of modern compute. Every day Alteryx is amplifying human intelligence in enterprises around the world, which in turn is delivering better results for our customers. For these reasons, we believe that our business is well positioned with the uncertainties we face. Leveraging our own platform, we will continue to monitor business conditions closely and will continue to adjust our operating plans as the economic effects of the coronavirus unfolds to come out of this crisis stronger than ever before. With that let me turn the call over to Kevin to discuss our Q1 financial performance and our outlook for Q2. Kevin?

Kevin Rubin — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dean. Despite the abrupt slowdown we saw in March, which I will discuss further in a moment, Q1 results were solid. Revenue was $109 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year driven by a favorable product mix resulting in the upfront portion of revenue recognition being at the high end of the range and an average contract duration of approximately two years, consistent with prior period. Overall net expansion for Q1 was 128% while net expansion for the Global 2000 was 148%. We added 356 net new customers in the quarter and now have 6,443 total customers, including 731 or 37% of the Global 2000.

Finally we crossed another key milestone in the first quarter and now have over $400 million in annual recurring revenue, or ARR. Before moving on, I want to briefly discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on our business that we have experienced thus far.

Coming into Q1, the momentum that we saw in 2019 continue and we got off to and we got off to a solid start to the year. However, in March, we saw activity levels slow considerably. This was particularly evident with opportunities with new customers and expansion opportunities that were not attached to a renewal. Although, as Dean mentioned, we did close a number of transactions with companies in highly impacted verticals such as travel and hospitality, manufacturing and retail, we did experience lower expansion rates from these verticals as these companies focused on difficult decision to realign their operations in response to COVID-19 and the macroeconomic slowdown.

Finally, we experienced a moderate increase in our churn rate, most notably in Europe. To give you more color on our business, approximately one-third of our ARR is from our Global 2000 customers. About 25% of our ARR today is from customers who are in the most impacted verticals I previously mentioned. And only 6% of our ARR is from small to medium-size businesses within these highly-impacted verticals. We are committed to working with our customers especially in these verticals through these challenging time. Now, turning back to revenue. Our US revenue was $80.5 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year while the international revenue was $28.3 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Our strong US performance was driven by continued robust customer demand, specifically within our global strategic customer segment. Internationally, we saw continued strength in Asia including regions like Japan but churn rates in Europe increased moderately particularly in the most impacted verticals previously discussed. We were able to quickly adapt our go-to-market efforts to transition to a work from home environment. Since the end of the quarter, we have seen improved levels of customer activity as we continue to have productive conversations with both new and existing customers. In April, we saw new business activity resume and was consistent with activity levels in April 2019. We view this as an indication that data and analytics remains critical even in challenging time. We will continue to monitor key productivity and activity levels affecting unit economics to inform us on how or if we continue to invest for the remainder of the year. We intend to balance future growth and profitability appropriately.

Before moving on, I want to remind everyone that unless otherwise stated I will be discussing non-GAAP results. Please refer to our press release for a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results. Our Q1 gross margin was 91% consistent with Q1 of 2019. Our Q1 operating expenses were $102.6 million compared to $67.3 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to increases in our overall head count level. Included in our Q1 operating expenses were approximately $6 million of one-time and seasonal expenses primarily related to our annual Global Kickoff meeting held in February and cost associated with rescheduling our US and EMEA user conferences which were originally scheduled for June and October respectively. These one-time and seasonal expenses are not expected to recur this year. Our Q1 operating loss was $3.2 million or an operating margin of negative 3%. Net loss was $6.5 million or negative $0.10 per share based on 65.6 million non-GAAP fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Turning now to the GAAP balance sheet and statement of cash flows. For the quarter ended March 31st, we generated $20 million of positive operating cash flow and exited the quarter with just shy of $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments compared with $975 million as of the end of Q4 2019. We ended the quarter with 1,478 associates up from 1,291 associates at the end of Q4 2019 and 936 associates at the end of Q1 of 2019. Now turning to our outlook. The current macroeconomic environment is clearly in a state of turmoil and we expect it will continue to negatively impact our business. Given the evolving situation of COVID-19 and the increased uncertainty it has created for businesses across the globe, at the present time we cannot reasonably predict the impact on our full-year 2020 financial results. As a result, we are withdrawing our previous full-year guidance and do not intend to provide financial guidance for the full year 2020 at this time. However, based on the Q2 quarter-to-date activity, coupled with the ratable portion of our revenue that will be recognized in Q2, we believe we have sufficient visibility to provide Q2 guidance for revenue, operating income and EPS. For Q2, nearly two-thirds of our revenue will be recognized from deferred revenue and scheduled multi-year billing. Approximately 15% is expected from contract renewal and the remainder will be generated from net new business closed in the quarter. We have historically seen between 80% and 85% of in-period bookings coming from existing customers, which is generally in line with what we saw in the first quarter. As we are closely monitoring the business to retain our strong financial position, we are also sharing a high level overview of our expected cost structure. Our cost structure is primarily fixed in the short term as the majority of our expenses are headcount related and, as Dean noted earlier, we intend to maintain current staffing level. Also, as I highlighted previously Q1 expense levels included one-time and seasonal expenses of approximately $6 million, which by definition will not recur in Q2. So we expect to see Q2 operating expenses decline sequentially. We believe these expense levels are prudent given our strong base of recurring revenue. However, we will continue to monitor productivity metrics and unit economics to align our investments with the top line performance. We remain committed to long-term profitability and cash generation. As a result of the current macroeconomic environment and greater variability in our business, our guidance assumes the following. We are expanding our guidance range to account for the increased uncertainty of new business, timing of renewals, slightly higher churn rate and the potential impact to revenue of more flexible payment terms, especially for customers in highly impacted vertical. The average duration of our subscription agreements continue to be approximately two years. Approximately 35% to 40% of our TCV booked in the quarter will be recognized upfront with the remainder recognized ratably over the time of the contract and current headcount levels will be maintained. For Q2 2020, we expect GAAP revenue in the range of $91 million to $95 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 15%. We expect our non-GAAP operating loss to be in the range of $9 million to $13 million and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted of negative $0.12 to $0.18. This assumes 67 million non-GAAP fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. In summary, while we are in unprecedented time we believe Alteryx remains well positioned given our strong product market fit, significant market opportunity given the low penetration into our total addressable market, powerful business model capable of delivering strong levels of profitability and operating cash flow and our solid financial position with approximately $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet.

We have demonstrated the financial discipline of balancing investment for growth while maintaining profitability. We plan to continue to manage our cost structure based on top line dynamic in line with historical levels of profitability. Finally, I would also like to add my thanks to all of the Alteryx associates across the globe who have quickly adapted to support our customers in these uncertain times. And with that we’ll open up the call for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first questions come from the line of Tyler Radke of Citi. Please proceed with your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.