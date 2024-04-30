Amazon Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be reporting earnings results for the first quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $133.09 billion for the March quarter. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share and revenues of $113.91 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net sales increased 14% year-over-year to $170 billion. Q4 net income moved up to $10.6 billion or $1.00 per share from $278 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year period.