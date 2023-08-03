Amazon Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report its second-quarter 2023 earnings results today at 4:00 PM ET. The stock was up 1% in midday trade.

Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.32 per share for the second quarter. This compares to a loss of $0.20 per share reported in the prior-year period. Revenue is expected to fall over 1% to $119.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, net sales increased 9% to $127.4 billion. Net income was $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per share.