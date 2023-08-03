Categories LATEST
Amazon Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will report its second-quarter 2023 earnings results today at 4:00 PM ET. The stock was up 1% in midday trade.
Listen to Amazon’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.32 per share for the second quarter. This compares to a loss of $0.20 per share reported in the prior-year period. Revenue is expected to fall over 1% to $119.4 billion compared to the year-ago quarter.
In the first quarter of 2023, net sales increased 9% to $127.4 billion. Net income was $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per share.
Most Popular
Infographic: Everything you need to know about ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings
Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a sharp fall in profit and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 53%
Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion. The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69
CMI Earnings: Highlights of Cummins’ Q2 2023 results
Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. June quarter